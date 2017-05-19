Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Friday 19 May

Society can benefit from university researches: Reddy

LITIA CAVA
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 2:23PM RESEARCH outcomes conducted by universities in the country can be used to lift the standards, fight standards and counter contemporary problems in society, says Fiji's Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Mr Reddy said universities had a range of experts in various subjects that could be "made useful".

While opening the first-ever Talanoa session between the Fiji National University (FNU) and various Government ministries in Suva this morning, Mr Reddy said universities played a very critical role because it held a thinking community.

FNU vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said the university aimed to develop research projects that aligned together with national policies.

"We are a public university and we are publicly funded so it is very important that our research has direct social benefits to our country," Professor Healey said.








