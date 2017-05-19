Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Friday 19 May

Deuba rape, murder suspect takes the stand

AQELA SUSU
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 2:10PM ALLEGED murderer and rapist Josua Colanaudolu has denied having children with any other women apart from his wife.

While being examined in chief this morning, Mr Colanaudolu said he only has a daughter with his wife and clarified he had no other children.

Mr Colanaudolu is standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo for 12 counts ranging from rape, abduction, murder and assault with intent to cause grievous harm.

A female complainant who earlier took the witness stand for Prosecution alleged the accused raped her and impregnated her in the process.

He is currently taking the stand for defence.

The trial continues before Justice Temo this afternoon.








