Veiuto boys aims for Suva Kaji

Update: 1:44PM SUVA District Rugby League champions Veiuto Primary School Under 12 that reigned at the recent Fiji Primary School National Rugby League Competition is looking forward to a tough competition for this term and aim to make it to the Suva Kaji Rugby team.

Parents and Guardians president Malakai Tueli said the team had remained unbeaten for the last three years in both rugby union and now rugby league.

"The year 2017 is our Lion King Year and now the boys have switched codes from rugby league to rugby union by gearing themselves up for the Suva Rugby Kaji competition for this term," Tueli said.

"The team is totally aware that the level of competition will be stiff, especially from prominent rugby powerhouse schools like Assembly of God, Marist, Suva Methodist, John Wesley and Marcellin."