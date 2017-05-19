14 for Miss Hibiscus 2017 title

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:40PM FOURTEEN young women will make their public debut on May 27 to contest the crown of the Hibiscus Festival and the title of Miss Suva.

The pageant's Queens category coordinator, Jane Kanas, said the group comprised 12 women who applied to be in the pageant and two who were brought into the competition by their sponsors.

"They are a very good lot this year. So many smart confident young women and I'm so excited about their progress," Ms Kanas said.

The women have begun rehearsals and photo shoots for the past two weeks in preparation for the festival.

Vodafone is once again the major sponsor of the week-long pageant, which will take place at the Vodafone Arena from August 11 - 19.