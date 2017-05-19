New faces, fresh ideas

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji United Freedom Party president Jagath Karunaratne. Picture: FILE

CANDIDATES with fresh ideas are being targeted by the Fiji United Freedom Party as they prepare for the 2018 election.

"The party will certainly have new faces and adopt a strategic and interesting outlook and a framework with the suggestions made by the newcomers to the party," Mr Karunaratne said.

He said the party did not require experienced social workers with a proven track record to join them.

"But ideally inviting the young leaders with fresh ideas to come forward and be part of the change and the impact that we are looking for.

"We are looking for people with ideas irrespective of their past community services or experience.

"As long as you have an idea that you can articulate well to convince the party and the people, you can join us."

He said the party needed fresh people with fresh ideas irrespective of their social, ethnic, gender or religious background.

"We must come out of the norms and participate in every possible way. It is new ideas and energy that you have that matters for a change for betterment for all."

Mr Karunaratne said the party continued discussions with few interested groups and would continue to engage with the groups that are planning to form new parties.

"We always said that this is a party that you can shape up, take leading roles and adopt your ideas on policies.

"We do not see why groups want to form new parties when FUFP is willing to absorb the thinking behind the proposed party. We are the newest party with not much history behind us. We are easy to change and adopt new ideologies," said Mr Karunaratne.