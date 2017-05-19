Double role

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Roko tui Bua Aisake Sivo, left, council chairman Alipate Radrodro, DPO North Alipate Bolalevu at the council meeting in Nabouwalu. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Ministry of Health and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would also recognise community health workers as assistant village heads.

In his presentation to the Bua Provincial Council on Wednesday this week, iTaukei Affairs Board (TAB) principal assistant Josefa Turaganivalu told chiefs that community health workers played an important role in villages, ensuring health and proper hygiene were maintained in their areas.

Speaking during an interview, Mr Turaganivalu said the MOU was signed last year.

He said the decision to make health workers assistant village heads followed the revitalisation of their roles in villages in 2012.

Reflecting on the role of community health workers or village nurses as they are referred, Mr Turaganivalu said their role was crucial in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in their villages.

He said the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs would monitor health workers and the performance of their duties in their respective villages.

He added it (ministry) would also pay health worker's allowance which was done on a quarterly basis similar to village heads.

Mr Turaganivalu said the remuneration of health workers had been part of their budget submissions to Government, adding they are now awaiting the result of their proposals.

He clarified despite the double roles they played in the village they would only be paid one allowance.

Mr Turaganivalu said most villages were becoming dirty and unhygienic and the role of community health workers as assistant village heads would ensure that hygiene and cleanliness of villages was maintained. In the past, Mr Turaganivalu said community health workers were often looked down upon, adding since they had revitalised their roles in their communities it had uplifted health workers' roles and efforts in performing their duties.