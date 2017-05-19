Reddy: Fiji's education model is unique

/ Front page / News

FIJI'S education model is unique because most schools are owned and operated by religious bodies and communities, says Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

While opening new classrooms worth $356,500 in Labasa on Wednesday, he said the model had resulted in communities valuing education.

Mr Reddy, who opened a double storey building of four classrooms at Labasa Sangam SKM College said faith-based groups and public-owned schools had saved money to construct and upgrade educational needs for students.

"This is done so children of all ethnicity are given space in their schools to study," he said.

"Fiji's educational model is quite remarkable where almost all schools except 12, are faith-based and community-run and it shows how education could provide a level playing field to provide better standard of living for all Fijians.

"If we want to have peace, stability and want everyone to grow together and support a sustained economy then we need to educate our people."

Dr Reddy said education was imperative so qualified individuals could make decisions based on logic and reasoning.

"This is why the Bainimarama Government has invested heavily in education," he said.

"Everyone deserves equal access to education and every student deserves to realise their dreams.

"It is in this regards we ensure that every child, whether a farmer's child or from a squatter settlement or from Kadavu or Beqa, they will be given equal access to education without any obstacle."

The era of having children of the rich and elite access early childhood education, he says, has ended.

"We have walked out from that era where early childhood education used to be the domain of the rich and elite while the poor could not enter," Dr Reddy said.

"So children of the rich were ahead in Year 1 because children of the poor were not because they did not access early childhood education."

Dr Reddy thanked TISI Sangam for always prioritising the education of children around the country.