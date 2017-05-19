Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 19 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Access to quality learning safeguarded

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, May 19, 2017

QUALITY education deliverance nowadays is all about accessibility, says Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy said accessibility meant that every individual was supported through the ranks of education and contributed towards a knowledge-based society.

"The Constitution of the Republic of Fiji under the rights of persons with disabilities guarantees that a person with any disability has the right to have reasonable access to all places, public transport and information, to use sign language, braille or other appropriate means of communication and have reasonable access to necessary materials, substances and devices relating to the person's disability," he said.

Dr Reddy said the Constitution safeguarded the right of every person to be educated, including disabled persons and persons with special needs.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP
  2. Nasoko's 7s race
  3. Minimum wage rate
  4. McKenzie's back
  5. Accused regrets mistakes
  6. Sex crimes emerge
  7. Concerns over land lease renewals without consent
  8. Ministry overhauls outdated employment laws
  9. School replaces run-down, unsafe classrooms
  10. Cutters, maids qualify too

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  3. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  4. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  7. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  8. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  9. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  10. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)