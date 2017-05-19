Access to quality learning safeguarded

/ Front page / News

QUALITY education deliverance nowadays is all about accessibility, says Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy said accessibility meant that every individual was supported through the ranks of education and contributed towards a knowledge-based society.

"The Constitution of the Republic of Fiji under the rights of persons with disabilities guarantees that a person with any disability has the right to have reasonable access to all places, public transport and information, to use sign language, braille or other appropriate means of communication and have reasonable access to necessary materials, substances and devices relating to the person's disability," he said.

Dr Reddy said the Constitution safeguarded the right of every person to be educated, including disabled persons and persons with special needs.