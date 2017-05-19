Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Friday 19 May

Call for early age braille reading

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, May 19, 2017

BRAILLE reading needs to be introduced to visually impaired people at a younger age, says University of the South Pacific academic Dr Utkal Mehta.

Dr Mehta, whose team redeveloped and upgraded the new braille eye slates, making it a user friendly tool for young visually impaired children, said about 10 per cent of the blind society did not know how to use braille.

"A survey was done worldwide and in the Pacific and about 10 per cent of visually impaired people in Fiji don't know how to use the braille," he said.

"There are various reasons but one is because a lot of them start learning how to use braille at an older age.

"So we are working with the Fiji Blind Society and getting feedback from them on how we can encourage braille lessons from a very young age for visually impaired children."

Dr Mehta said the braille slate, upgraded by his engineering students, could be used by children as a toy.

"It is friendly and the children won't be scared of it like the old braille that have been used," he said.

"The visually impaired children were frightened of it and that is why we redesigned this especially for the children so they can use it at a young age."

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy praised the USP team for the superb work.

"The university is a place where we have thinkers and the entire society looks upon universities as a research institution to look at ways and interrogate on how things in society can be improved," he said.

"Children are gifts from God and they may differ and sometimes a simple pair of hearing aid will make them normal.

"Government through the education system recognises the importance of providing additional resources for our children and two years ago we doubled the assistance to special schools and provided additional support to ensure equipment and resources are upskilled in special schools."

Dr Reddy urged stakeholders to support children with special needs.








