Upgrades at USP to cater for disabled

THE University of the South Pacific is in the process of upgrading facilities at its Laucala campus to enable people with various disabilities to operate more easily in the learning environment .

This was revealed by USP vice-chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra, who said there was a very good fit between the university's strategic plan.

Prof Chandra said after the success of the braille eye slates invention that more students at the university were involved in similar projects.

The slates were invented by USP students to help visually impaired children learn braille.

"One of the things that happen when something great is achieved is that other students in the team also make commitments and plans to invent something new.

"We know that at this very moment, other graduate students are working on various areas.

"These are broadly within the strategic research themes," Prof Chandra said.

Professor Chandra said funding to carry out research was not well developed in the country compared with other countries where there was a lot more funding.