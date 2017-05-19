Times makes submission

/ Front page / News

THE High Court in Suva was yesterday asked whether someone uttering a comment on the streets would be guilty of sedition without having the seditious intention to do so.

Defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma raised this point during his submissions on behalf of his client Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula during a hearing before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe yesterday.

Ravula is charged with The Fiji Times editor-in-chief, Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher, Hank Arts, Fiji Times Ltd and letter writer Josaia Waqabaca for one count each of sedition.

In his submission, Mr Sharma said it should first be determined if a person who uttered an alleged seditious comment had a seditious intention.

Otherwise, he said, it would make a mockery of the offence.

He said the bottom line was that one could not commit an offence of sedition without having a seditious intent.

Mr Sharma argued the criminal liability does not extend to the three employees because any responsibility of what was to be printed in the newspaper rested with the company.

Mr Arts, Wesley and The Fiji Times lawyer, Feizal Haniff, argued that although Mr Arts was the named "publisher" under the Media Industry Development Authority (MIDA) Act it did not mean Mr Arts published the letter.

Instead, it was Fiji Times Ltd that reproduced or published the letter. He questioned what personal act was the State relying on to establish that Mr Arts published the article.

He further said unless the personal act committed by Mr Arts was particularised in the charge, Mr Arts would not know what defence he has to put forward.

Mr Haniff submitted that the offence of sedition required the State to specify the seditious intent it was relying on against Mr Arts as this was not specified in the charge against Mr Arts.

In his argument for Wesley, Mr Haniff said his client also needed to know how he aided and abetted Mr Arts in publishing the article.

He said the State was merely relying on Wesley's position as editor-in-chief instead of particularising the actual act Wesley was alleged to have done in aiding and abetting Mr Arts.

Mr Haniff further submitted that the requisite seditious intent was not specified in the charge and it was necessary to provide the particulars of the seditious intent.

As for Fiji Times Ltd, Mr Haniff submitted even though the allegation by the State was printing and not publishing, the alleged sedition, the particulars specified in Sections 52 and 53 (2) of the Crimes Decree 2009 needed to be provided for a charge against the company.

Mr Haniff submitted that particulars needed to be provided for Fiji Times Ltd to know what case it had to meet at trial.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lee Burney, in his submissions, argued the defence thought no one was to be held responsible for the alleged offence.

He, however, said each of the four accused persons had a role to play. Mr Burney also argued that the act was clear that Mr Arts published the article.

He also informed the court he would be relying on his written submissions.

Bail was extended for all five.

Justice Rajasinghe will deliver his ruling on the matter on June 14.