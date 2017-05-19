Fiji Time: 7:39 PM on Friday 19 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Accused regrets mistakes

Aqela Susu
Friday, May 19, 2017

ALLEGED rapist and murderer Josua Colanaudolu regretted the mistakes he made and sought forgiveness from the family of a 14-year-old girl he allegedly raped and murdered between last year.

This was revealed in his charge statement read out in the High Court in Suva by charging officer Inspector Simione Ravouvou yesterday.

Mr Colanaudolu is standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo on 12 counts ranging from rape, abduction and murder to assault with intent to cause grievous harm.

In the statement, Mr Colanaudolu was also quoted as confessing to committing the offences.

In his evidence, Insp Ravouvou confirmed the accused was arrested from his home at Vunibuabua settlement in Pacific Harbour by more than 10 officers before a search was conducted at his house. Insp Ravouvou, however, denied allegations that they assaulted and threatened Mr Colanaudolu after his arrest. Mr Colanaudolu was alleged to have murdered and raped a 14-year-old girl at Loloma Beach in Pacific Harbour last year.

Her body was later found abandoned at the same beach by a security officer on March 14.

He was also alleged to have abducted and raped five other women complainants between 1998 and 2012. He has been further remanded in custody.

His trial continues today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP
  2. Nasoko's 7s race
  3. Minimum wage rate
  4. McKenzie's back
  5. Accused regrets mistakes
  6. Sex crimes emerge
  7. Concerns over land lease renewals without consent
  8. School replaces run-down, unsafe classrooms
  9. Ministry overhauls outdated employment laws
  10. Cutters, maids qualify too

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  3. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  4. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  7. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  8. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  9. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  10. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)