Accused regrets mistakes

+ Enlarge this image Josua Colanaudolu outside the Suva High Court yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

ALLEGED rapist and murderer Josua Colanaudolu regretted the mistakes he made and sought forgiveness from the family of a 14-year-old girl he allegedly raped and murdered between last year.

This was revealed in his charge statement read out in the High Court in Suva by charging officer Inspector Simione Ravouvou yesterday.

Mr Colanaudolu is standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo on 12 counts ranging from rape, abduction and murder to assault with intent to cause grievous harm.

In the statement, Mr Colanaudolu was also quoted as confessing to committing the offences.

In his evidence, Insp Ravouvou confirmed the accused was arrested from his home at Vunibuabua settlement in Pacific Harbour by more than 10 officers before a search was conducted at his house. Insp Ravouvou, however, denied allegations that they assaulted and threatened Mr Colanaudolu after his arrest. Mr Colanaudolu was alleged to have murdered and raped a 14-year-old girl at Loloma Beach in Pacific Harbour last year.

Her body was later found abandoned at the same beach by a security officer on March 14.

He was also alleged to have abducted and raped five other women complainants between 1998 and 2012. He has been further remanded in custody.

His trial continues today.