Takape gives evidence

/ Front page / News

A PROSECUTION witness in a sedition trial for an Opposition member and a businessman informed the court yesterday that he spray painted graffiti messages because he was in need of money.

The charges stem from alleged seditious words spray painted on billboards in the Suva-Nausori corridor

Businessman and Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne and Opposition member Mosese Bulitavu are each charged with one count of sedition.

In his evidence, Eroni Takape said he had nothing against Government when he spray painted the alleged seditious words.

Mr Takape said these words were not referred to anyone.

He said he only spray painted these words because he was told to do so.

He also informed the court that on one of the days in August he was at the roundabout to Nausori Town, but he could not do any spray painting because the road was busy and it was getting dark.

Mr Takape said he also could not do it at that time because people could see him.

A white billboard banner displayed in court as evidence yesterday showed alleged seditious words against the Prime Minister spray painted on it.

The hearing continues before Magistrate Prakash today.