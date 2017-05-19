NGO chair queries defamation Bill

/ Front page / News

DEFAMATION is a civil wrong, not a crime, says Pacific Dialogue chairperson Jone Dakuvula.

While presenting a submission to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights yesterday on the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill (Bill No.28 of 2016), Mr Dakuvula said the Bill merged the two into one crime.

"The criminalising of civil wrongs committed by words not only exists in this Bill, but also in other decrees such as the Fiji Media Industry Development Decree, the Electoral Decree, the Political Parties Registration Decree and others," he said.

"Criminal defamation as provided in this Bill is an intimidatory attack on people's freedom of expression.

"It is undemocratic and authoritarian."

Mr Dakuvula said it was imperative for Fiji to learn from the experiences of Australia and New Zealand when it came to formulating parliamentary laws.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, Ashneel Sudhakar had to remind Mr Dakuvula to stop using the expulsion of the three Opposition members from Parliament as examples.

Mr Dakuvula had said the expulsion of the three members was illegal because Government and the parliamentary committee that made those decisions had no power under the Standing Orders of Parliament or the current Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act.

Mr Sudhakar then advised Mr Dakuvula that the decision to expel the three members was done in Parliament and that the current Bill was still being debated.