Bulitavu seeks clarity on chests

Mere Naleba
Friday, May 19, 2017

WHILE the Fiji Police Force remain tightlipped about the discovery of mystery chests off the coast of Dawasamu in Tailevu four weeks ago, Opposition spokesperson on Defence Mosese Bulitavu is calling on police not to be secretive.

Mr Bulitavu said police should at least inform the public as to what was the reason for delay in the investigations.

"People are concerned with the delay in investigations as it has been reported, I think they have taken weeks and there is a team camped out there in the village, but there are phases on their work," Mr Bulitavu said.

"Again we would like to know when investigations will be completed and whether there will be likelihood for those chests to be brought up to the surface."

He said because it was of public interest, police should have updates on a need-to-know basis.

"The issue is the public is concerned as to the contents of the chests.

"Police should let the public know, it should not remain a mystery and it should not remain secretive.

"I think the public would like to know and after the public knows, police should tell us what they will do with it, whether they will investigate or will it lead to an investigation," he said.

Comments were sought from police spokesperson Ana Naisoro, chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu and chief of intelligence and investigations ACP Biu Matavou, who all declined to do so on the matter.








