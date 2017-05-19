Proposed law 'must be well thought out'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (FHRADC) has submitted that the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill needs to be clearly thought out.

FHRADC director Ashwin Raj's submission highlighted two concerns — the need to balance human rights including freedom of expression and the right to reputation; the need to determine which legal standards to be applied.

In his submission yesterday to the Standing Committee on Justice Law and Human Rights, Mr Raj said freedom of expression did not confer an unlimited right to make statements that adversely affected another's reputation.

Mr Raj said balancing the two opposed but mutually constitutive rights would be critical in ensuring there was no chilling effect (where one hesitates to exercise a right such as freedom of expression for fear of legal action) regardless of whether one is a member of Parliament with various ideological or political dispositions, the media or an ordinary citizen.

He emphasised there was a need for greater discussion on the intention of Clause 24 in the Bill in relation to the protection of whistleblowers.

"It is essential to strike a balance between the conflicting legitimate interests involved between freedom of expression and protection of reputation and to determine what legal standards should be applied," he said.

Under Clause 24 of the Bill, any person whose words or actions defames, demeans or undermines the sanctity of Parliament, the Speaker or a committee commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $30,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both, and in the case of a body corporate, to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or to imprisonment for each director and manager for a term not exceeding five years, or to both. He said very clear, transparent and consistent tests need to be developed to examine statements that are considered to have the effect of "defaming", "demeaning" or "undermining" the institution of Parliament, the Speaker or its committees.

"These tests should at the very least consider the content, context, tone, form of statement and impact of the statement because there might be statements that could be construed as polemical but not necessarily one that exceeds the normal act of provocation whether it be a member of opposition or the media," Mr Raj said.

His submission also questioned the enforcement of the Bill, in particular who would be policing it.

"Is it the Parliament that will convict under section 24 or is the High Court? What are the fundamental rights to appeal? Where does one appeal if the conviction is made by Parliament? Is it the High Court or the Court of Appeal," Mr Raj said.

He added Clause 7 of the Bill provided the same powers of the High Court to Parliament and its committees to summon witnesses and documents for proceedings.

"There would be an obvious conflict of interest and a possible abuse of power if the institution or individual whose rights and reputation has been under attack were the one that is also deciding on the penal liabilities," he added.