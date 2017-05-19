Tourists in hospital

/ Front page / News

TWO tourists are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after a horrific road accident in Nadi on Monday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the two were travelling in a car that was involved in a three-car collision in Sabeto, Nadi.

"There's three people still admitted in hospital. It is alleged the car they were travelling in hit the curb at the Sabeto Bridge and in the process hit another vehicle," she said.

"It is alleged that because of the impact, another vehicle was hit in the process. The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated and sent home."

Friends of the tourists posted requests for blood donors on Facebook after being made aware of their plight. It is understood the blood supply issue has since been resolved.