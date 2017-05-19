Typhoid cases increase in district

/ Front page / News

THE increasing incidence of typhoid cases in the district of Nalawa, Ra, has been attributed to the unhealthy grog drinking habits of men in the area.

Senior Divisional Health Inspector Ra Onisimo Sadranu said mostly men were affected by this communicable disease.

"The disease mostly affected middle aged men because of the habit of drinking grog around other family homes," he said.

"These were largely related to hygiene issues and not washing hands after using the washroom.

"The disease is directly related to germs and the lack of effort in trying to eradicate it particularly when eating or drinking, and for those in the Nalawa tikina we believe this arose from their grog habits.

"The issue is prevalent only in the Nalawa tikina and not the whole of Ra."

Mr Sadranu made the statements while speaking at the Nalawa tikina council meeting at Nausori Village on Wednesday.

"The case of typhoid is directly related to our hygiene practices.

"Little things like washing hands after using the convenience matters.

"We understand there are those who have the habit of going around several places to drink yaqona and the issue could also be the water used to mix the grog."

He urged village chiefs and headmen to create awareness and encourage villagers to practise proper hygiene habits.

"We urge that people be cautious and conscious of their surroundings and what they do.

"We also urge that nurses and doctors around the area be given proper and adequate assistance to be able to attend to these cases or other health related issues in the area."