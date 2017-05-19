Fiji Time: 7:39 PM on Friday 19 May

Concerns over land lease renewals without consent

Kalesi Mele
Friday, May 19, 2017

LANDOWNERS in Nalawa, Ra, are owed a lot in land lease arrears, says iTaukei Land Trust Board estate officer Joseva Ratabua.

While discussing issues related to the administration of native land at the Nalawa tikina council meeting at Nausori Village on Wednesday, Mr Ratabua told landowners to encourage lessees to pay up.

Nasau district representative Meli Tokalau said he was concerned about instances where leases were renewed without the landowners' consent.

"How is this even possible," he said.

"We don't know how the lease was renewed and how this has been allowed to carry on.

"Sometimes we aren't even notified that the lease has expired."

Mr Ratabua admitted this was a "weakness" the TLTB was seeking to address. "We do apologise for the inconvenience caused," he said. "This is what the management is trying to change."

In response to a request from the floor, Mr Ratabua said the board was working to accommodate requests that lease monies be paid directly into individual bank accounts.

"At the moment we are working on upgrading our database and hope to be able to provide members with statements once the upgrade is complete."








