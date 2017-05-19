Blank calls to 919 line top list

/ Front page / News

PLEASE do not place calls unnecessarily to the Crime Stoppers 919 line.

This was the plea from the Western Division Crime Stoppers Committee after reports that of the 1148 calls received on the line, more than 99 per cent or 1145 calls were not reports of crime or criminal activity.

Blank calls topped the list at 566, followed by calls from police officers at 334, general enquiries logged 145 calls, personal calls for police officers numbered 100 and 63 abusive calls received on the 919 line.

Committee chairperson Amit Kumar Singh, who is also the owner of Western Security and Fire Protection Services in Lautoka, said the unnecessary use of the 919 line was a major issue.

"When these calls are placed, genuine callers are not able to get through and this impacts on police investigations and the probability of perpetrators being arrested and crimes being solved," he said.

"Because it is a free call, some people think it is funny to make unnecessary calls."