Fiji Time: 7:39 PM on Friday 19 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Blank calls to 919 line top list

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, May 19, 2017

PLEASE do not place calls unnecessarily to the Crime Stoppers 919 line.

This was the plea from the Western Division Crime Stoppers Committee after reports that of the 1148 calls received on the line, more than 99 per cent or 1145 calls were not reports of crime or criminal activity.

Blank calls topped the list at 566, followed by calls from police officers at 334, general enquiries logged 145 calls, personal calls for police officers numbered 100 and 63 abusive calls received on the 919 line.

Committee chairperson Amit Kumar Singh, who is also the owner of Western Security and Fire Protection Services in Lautoka, said the unnecessary use of the 919 line was a major issue.

"When these calls are placed, genuine callers are not able to get through and this impacts on police investigations and the probability of perpetrators being arrested and crimes being solved," he said.

"Because it is a free call, some people think it is funny to make unnecessary calls."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP
  2. Nasoko's 7s race
  3. Minimum wage rate
  4. McKenzie's back
  5. Accused regrets mistakes
  6. Sex crimes emerge
  7. Concerns over land lease renewals without consent
  8. Ministry overhauls outdated employment laws
  9. School replaces run-down, unsafe classrooms
  10. Cutters, maids qualify too

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  3. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  4. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  7. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  8. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  9. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  10. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)