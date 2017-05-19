Sex crimes emerge

/ Front page / News

AN alarming number of sex crimes has emerged out of the Nalawa tikina in Ra, says Department of Public Prosecutions senior legal officer Josaia Niudamu.

He made the comment while addressing the Nalawa tikina council meeting at Nausori Village yesterday.

He said there were three rape cases recorded that needed urgent attention because the offenders were relatives of the victims.

One of the three cases involved a gang rape that occurred just outside Ra High School, he said.

He added the victims were all juveniles.

"I believe there is a need to protect our traditions as Fijians and we need to discuss within our respective communities that these are not our ways.

"We are requesting that more awareness be provided on this issue to the people of the tikina to address this problem."