Training centre talks

THE islanders of Koro and members of the Koro Development Committee have lobbied for collaboration and the revival of a youth training centre on the island.

District representatives, church leaders, government officials and members of Koro Development Committee met the Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou, earlier this week and have expressed their plans to re-establish a youth training centre in Koro.

Chairperson of the Koro Development Committee, Joji Qaranivalu, said they used to have a youth training centre in Koro managed by the Methodist Church.

"We are hoping that Government or the Youth and Sports Ministry can partner with us in this development," Mr Qaranivalu said.

"The centre has been idle for a while and Tropical Cyclone Winston also damaged the centre and made matters worse. We are not only contemplating re-opening the centre, but we have also agreed to renovate and contribute to ensuring that the centre is back running soon."

Mr Qaranivalu said after witnessing the efforts of the youths carrying out rehabilitation works on the island and the training brought to them had really inspired them to pursue this direction.

He added that the Methodist circuit on Koro Island and the whole of Koro community and the Development Committee had unanimously agreed to re-open the training centre, hoping the Ministry will support their plans.

Mr Tuitubou encouraged the youths and elders in Koro to pursue their plans and ensure it was achieved for the betterment of their island.

"It is encouraging to hear your passion towards reviving the training centre and for youth development work," he said.

"However, the Ministry cannot offer immediate help since we have five training centres that we are still developing to ensure that they achieve the standards required for conducive learning.

"If appropriate renovations are carried out, the Ministry can facilitate in providing programs, training and trainers for the centre, on par with our other centres and also in line with the non-formal education policy that we are administering."