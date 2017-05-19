Fiji Time: 7:39 PM on Friday 19 May

Mill machinery, parts to be transferred

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, May 19, 2017

MACHINES from the Penang mill are now being installed and used at the Labasa and Rarawai mills.

Fiji Sugar Corportaion chief executive officer Graham Clark confirmed the machines would be used to manufacture sugar.

"Both Lautoka and Rarawai factories have transferred parts and machinery from Penang," he said.

"Once, fully repaired the machinery will be used in the other factories with similar useful lives."

On the value of these transferred machinary and parts, Mr Clark said they were of negligible value as they were old and mostly depreciated. The FSC aims to harvest more than 800,000 tonnes of cane this year.

In an earlier response to questions sent by this newspaper, Mr Clark said his team anticipated a successful season.

"We look forward to getting the cane into our mills from the first day of crushing to allow for a smooth startup," he said.

"We are very positive about this and all the signs including our cane estimates are also pointing in this direction."

The crushing season in Labasa starts on June 1 and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is expected to commission another successful season.








