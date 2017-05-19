Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Friday 19 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cutters, maids qualify too

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, May 19, 2017

CANEcutters and housemaids will also qualify for the minimum wage of $2.68 per hour, once Government endorses the approved rate that is under public consultation.

Ministry of Employment deputy secretary Vilimone Baledrokadroka said all working sectors would need to abide by the minimum wage.

He confirmed at the minimum wage consultation in Labasa yesterday, that cane cutters and housemaids also qualified.

"This new rate of $2.68 will cover everybody else who is not covered at this point in time," he said.

"When the national minimum wage comes through, no employer will pay less than $2.68 so housemaids and those working in private resident homes and canecutters are also included.

"This minimum wage will cover all other workers and that is the primary intent here."

Mr Baledrokadroka said all workers who were paid below the proposed minimum wage of $2.68 would be paid the new rate once endorsed.

However, the National Farmers Union has not agreed with the decision to include cane cutters in the minimum wage.

"It's unpractical and this will discourage people from cutting cane because it's not an easy job compared to office work," NFU president Surendra Lal said.

"The ministry should have a consultation with the cane industry stakeholders so we can work out the number of hours cane cutters will be paid based on the minimum wage.

"Right now the canecutters are paid according to tonnage and it's a good payment."

Mr Lal questioned who would compensate the housing and food costs that farmers had borne over the years for canecutters.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP
  2. Nasoko's 7s race
  3. Minimum wage rate
  4. McKenzie's back
  5. Accused regrets mistakes
  6. Sex crimes emerge
  7. Concerns over land lease renewals without consent
  8. School replaces run-down, unsafe classrooms
  9. Ministry overhauls outdated employment laws
  10. Cutters, maids qualify too

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  3. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  4. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  7. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  8. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  9. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  10. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)