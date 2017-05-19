Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Friday 19 May

Minimum wage rate

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, May 19, 2017

ALL employers will have to pay their workers an hourly rate of $2.68 when Government endorses this minimum wage.

And the Ministry of Employment has reiterated it would ensure all employers adhered.

Ministry deputy secretary Vilimone Baledrokadroka made this comment while responding to public concerns on how they would monitor this policy.

An employee asked how the ministry would carry out monitoring process to ensure all employers paid the minimum rate of $2.68 per hour.

"This is where the compliance arm of the ministry comes in and our officers based around Fiji will monitor this," Mr Baledrokadroka said.

"Once this is adopted or endorsed by Government it will change the current minimum wage rate and our officers will check on all employers.

"The new legislation has shifted the role of labour inspectors compared to the old colonial days where inspectors were seen to be like police officers coming to the employment industry to punish them."

The new law, Mr Baledrokadroka said, promoted good faith and positive work relations in the industry.

"It brings together employers and the labour officials to discuss issues about operations of organisation and the way forward.

"There is a sharing of role of inspectors to facilitate good faith consultation in workplaces and not to enforce like the colonial approach.

"The approach now is to involve all players including employers, workers and workers' representatives."








