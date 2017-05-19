Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP

/ Front page / News

THE Opposition office looks forward to welcoming back one of its own who returns after a two-year suspension.

Social Democratic Liberal Party president and member of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu was suspended on May 22, 2015, and his suspension ends next Monday, in time for the next scheduled Parliament sitting.

Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa said they received official communication from the Office of the Speaker regarding Ratu Naiqama's return to Parliament.

"Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is one of the experienced members of Parliament because he had also served in previous parliaments as a Cabinet minister and we are looking forward to his contributions in the remaining term of Parliament," Ro Teimumu said.

"The Opposition members look forward to Honourable Lalabalavu's return to Parliament.

We will continue to work as an Opposition and his return will certainly further enhance our performance in the House."

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka echoed Ro Teimumu's sentiments, saying Ratu Naiqama was looking forward to resuming his position as Opposition member.

"Honourable Lalabalavu is looking forward to resuming his role of party president in the House to support Honourable Ro Teimumu Kepa and the Opposition MPs in their contribution to the debates on Bills and other parliamentary businesses brought for consideration by Parliament," Mr Rabuka said.

"We are looking forward to his contributions on matters that affect native land and customs amid the clamour aired by 'pretenders' in and outside the chambers."