School replaces run-down, unsafe classrooms

Luke Rawalai
Friday, May 19, 2017

AFTER suffering with run-down classrooms that had become a hazard, students of Valelawa Primary School in Dreketi, Macuata, had a reason to celebrate yesterday.

This was because two new classrooms worth $50,000 were opened at the school by the Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy.

School head Rameshwar Prasad said a block that used to house four classes had been run-down and became a hazard for students.

He said they requested assistance from the minister to build two new blocks.

Members of the community from Nakanacagi, Naua, Batiri, and Voloca gathered at the school yesterday to witness the opening of the new classrooms.

Dr Reddy said Government was adamant on allocating resources for education.

"Normally governments shy away from investing in education," Dr Reddy said.

"This Government has decided that to have a promising future for Fiji, it needed to invest in the education of Fijian children." Dr Reddy assured the school they would be given grants for the construction of two more classroom blocks next year.








