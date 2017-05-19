Resilience in face of disasters

/ Front page / News

THE people of Ra were commended for their resilience in the face of unprecedented natural disasters during World Meteorological Day celebrations in Rakiraki yesterday.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said the way Ra managed to bounce back after one-and-a-half years of climate-related issues was testament to their strength and adaptability.

"Firstly, you faced a dry spell, then you very bravely faced Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston which was followed by numerous flooding events," he said.

"This shows us that our communities in Rakiraki are able to adapt quickly and are becoming more resilient to weather, climate and hydrological changing patterns. I congratulate you all for bringing back normality to your lives and livelihood."

Mr Kumar said severe weather in March resulted in World Meteorological Day being celebrated yesterday instead of March 23.

He added that climate change was a reality in Fiji and the people of Ra were well aware of what extreme weather systems were capable of unleashing.

"Devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in the Western Division, particularly Rakiraki, in February and flooding in December last year and again in February this year is a testimony of changing climate patterns."