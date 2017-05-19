Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 19 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Resilience in face of disasters

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, May 19, 2017

THE people of Ra were commended for their resilience in the face of unprecedented natural disasters during World Meteorological Day celebrations in Rakiraki yesterday.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said the way Ra managed to bounce back after one-and-a-half years of climate-related issues was testament to their strength and adaptability.

"Firstly, you faced a dry spell, then you very bravely faced Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston which was followed by numerous flooding events," he said.

"This shows us that our communities in Rakiraki are able to adapt quickly and are becoming more resilient to weather, climate and hydrological changing patterns. I congratulate you all for bringing back normality to your lives and livelihood."

Mr Kumar said severe weather in March resulted in World Meteorological Day being celebrated yesterday instead of March 23.

He added that climate change was a reality in Fiji and the people of Ra were well aware of what extreme weather systems were capable of unleashing.

"Devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in the Western Division, particularly Rakiraki, in February and flooding in December last year and again in February this year is a testimony of changing climate patterns."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP
  2. Nasoko's 7s race
  3. Minimum wage rate
  4. McKenzie's back
  5. Accused regrets mistakes
  6. Sex crimes emerge
  7. Concerns over land lease renewals without consent
  8. Ministry overhauls outdated employment laws
  9. School replaces run-down, unsafe classrooms
  10. Cutters, maids qualify too

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  3. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  4. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  7. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  8. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  9. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  10. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)