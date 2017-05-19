Ministry overhauls outdated employment laws

/ Front page / News

FOUR major pieces of legislation are being overhauled by the Ministry of Employment because they contain laws of the colonial era, which do not suit today's changes.

The ministry's deputy secretary, Vilimone Baledrokadroka, told employers and workers at the minimum wage consultation in Labasa yesterday that this was part of the ministry's new approach to encourage a good relationship in the workforce.

"For the past two decades, the Ministry of Employment has been taking a reform of major legislations," he said.

"These legislations are the Employment Occupational Health and Safety 1997, the 2007 Employment Relation Act where all wage conditions are covered, the NEC Act of 2010 and the fourth one that is being overhauled is the Workers Compensation Reform 1964.

"These legislations are colonial based and so we are actually throwing out all the old unsuitable clauses that do not fit into the employment trend of today."

Mr Baledrokadroka said it was a totally new approach for the ministry.

"We bring in new modern legislation to suit needs of labour trends and that is why we are reviewing and modernising the legislation to ensure there is a better condition in workplace both for employers and employees," he said.

"We have done away with the old wages council that we used to have before because they are not empirical based, it has no evidence base.

"That is what we are moving towards now as we conduct surveys and talk to workers and determine the minimum wage based on facts."