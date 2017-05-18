Water disruption alert for Tailevu areas

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:53PM SOME villages in parts of Tailevu are advised to store up on water tonight for their immediate use tonight until early tomorrow morning.

Those residing in affected areas that include Cautata Village, Vatoa Village, Waicoka and Anitioki villages are advised that water supply will be disrupted from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

The interruption in supply is a result of installation works at the Cautata junction.

The authority is kindly advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 7am tomorrow.

For any further queries, customers are advised to contact WAF on 3346777 and on the mobile short code 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel and Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj.