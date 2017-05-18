Baby Pearls goes down to Auckland Samoa

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Elenoa Gukirewa (WD) flicks a pass for Fiji against Auckland Samoa during the Digicel Punjas International Secondary Schools Netball Challenge in Suva this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 8:24PM FIJI'S Baby Pearls went down to Auckland Samoa 32-24 in the Digicel Punjas International Secondary School Netball challenge at the Vodafone Arena this afternoon.

It was another upsetting match for the girls because they had to play catch up in the last quarter.

Mid-court player Elenoa Gukirewa was outstanding in all the three quarters as she intercepted a number of balls from the Samoan team but that didn't help them win.

Coach Filomena Korovulavula said some injuries sustained in their last matches affected their performance.

"We had three games on Wednesday night (and) there were a lot of blisters on our players but I am proud of these girls for the short time that we spent together in training, they really tried their best."

"Looking at international competitions, we can't have back to back games because it affects us and I am really happy that the girls took it in very well and we take it as a challenge so we're looking forward to our two last games today with Auckland Tonga and our fellow Fijian sisters."