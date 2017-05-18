Fiji Time: 10:35 PM on Thursday 18 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Baby Pearls goes down to Auckland Samoa

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Update: 8:24PM FIJI'S Baby Pearls went down to Auckland Samoa 32-24 in the Digicel Punjas International Secondary School Netball challenge at the Vodafone Arena this afternoon.

It was another upsetting match for the girls because they had to play catch up in the last quarter.

Mid-court player Elenoa Gukirewa was outstanding in all the three quarters as she intercepted a number of balls from the Samoan team but that didn't help them win.

Coach Filomena Korovulavula said some injuries sustained in their last matches affected their performance.

"We had three games on Wednesday night (and) there were a lot of blisters on our players but I am proud of these girls for the short time that we spent together in training, they really tried their best."

"Looking at international competitions, we can't have back to back games because it affects us and I am really happy that the girls took it in very well and we take it as a challenge so we're looking forward to our two last games today with Auckland Tonga and our fellow Fijian sisters."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65760.6386
JPY 54.226251.2262
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.65340.6284
USD 0.48540.4684

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players
  3. 200 illegally in Fiji
  4. Matawalu back
  5. PM seeks China's help
  6. High demand for ice
  7. Wait in vain at park
  8. Gallagher Chiefs visit hospital and schools
  9. More than half unused sugarcane land 'worrying'
  10. Elections office raises alarm on impersonators

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  7. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  8. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  9. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)