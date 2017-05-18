Fiji Time: 10:35 PM on Thursday 18 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Update: 5:43PM IN TOMORROW'S edition of The Fiji Times, read the story of local barber Semisi Qalica who today said "it was a dream come true" to be cutting the hair of international super rugby stars.

Qalica, originally of Yadrana, Lakeba in Lau, told The Fiji Times that the thought of meeting, let alone be given the opportunity to cut the hair of world renowned Super Rugby players, never crossed his mind.

The 34-year-old described all that as an awesome experience.

The four BNZ Crusaders players Seta Tamanivalu, Luke Romano, Israel Dagg and Cody Taylor all had their haircut last night at Suva's Holiday Inn.

"This is a dream come true for me because never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would be getting this opportunity. It is indeed a blessing and a highlight of my 10-year career as a barber," Qalica said.

He said meeting the players was very humbling and viewed the Crusaders players as being very humbled and down to earth.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65760.6386
JPY 54.226251.2262
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.65340.6284
USD 0.48540.4684

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players
  3. 200 illegally in Fiji
  4. Matawalu back
  5. PM seeks China's help
  6. High demand for ice
  7. Wait in vain at park
  8. Gallagher Chiefs visit hospital and schools
  9. More than half unused sugarcane land 'worrying'
  10. Elections office raises alarm on impersonators

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  7. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  8. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  9. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)