Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian barber Semisi Qalica cuts Crusaders Israel Dagg's hair at the Holiday Inn in Suva last night. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:43PM IN TOMORROW'S edition of The Fiji Times, read the story of local barber Semisi Qalica who today said "it was a dream come true" to be cutting the hair of international super rugby stars.

Qalica, originally of Yadrana, Lakeba in Lau, told The Fiji Times that the thought of meeting, let alone be given the opportunity to cut the hair of world renowned Super Rugby players, never crossed his mind.

The 34-year-old described all that as an awesome experience.

The four BNZ Crusaders players Seta Tamanivalu, Luke Romano, Israel Dagg and Cody Taylor all had their haircut last night at Suva's Holiday Inn.

"This is a dream come true for me because never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would be getting this opportunity. It is indeed a blessing and a highlight of my 10-year career as a barber," Qalica said.

He said meeting the players was very humbling and viewed the Crusaders players as being very humbled and down to earth.