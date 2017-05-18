Koro youths build 80 homes

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:38PM A TOTAL of 80 houses have been built in the villages of Navaga and Mudu in Koro by youth carpenters on the island.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in partnership with Technical College of Fiji, conducted a Basic Carpentry Training on Koro Island in October and November last year because of the shortage of carpenters to help in rehabilitation work.

Minister Laisenia Tuitubou handed over tools purchased from a grant from the Chinese Ambassador, Zhang Ping, to assist more youths in building more houses on the island more quickly.

"There was a need for carpenters and the ministry took up the challenge to train 98 carpenters, including seven women," Mr Tuitubou said.

"Koro is still rebuilding after the devastation of TC Winston and the youths have done tremendous work on the island.

"This assistance is to supplement what they have, their efforts, and the Help for Home Initiative provided by Government.

"These basic sets of tools complement the skills they have acquired from the training last year and to help enhance further their rehabilitation efforts."

Mr Tuitubou handed over 14 sets of basic carpentry tools to 14 youth clubs on Koro Island.