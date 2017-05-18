Marathon paddlers to clean up Rewa River

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The route of the Rewa River to Ocean Paddle marathon. Picture: Google Earth

Update: 5:27PM SEVENTY paddlers in almost every manner of non-motorised water craft will be a site to behold this Saturday when they take part in the first-ever Rewa River to Ocean Paddle.

Organised by the Uto ni Yalo Trust, Fiji Outrigger Association and the Fiji Yachting Association, the event is one of three in a series of marathon paddling events aimed at bringing attention to ocean conservation and cleanliness.

One of the organisers, Colin Philp, said Va'a paddlers, Stand Up Paddle boarders and outrigger canoe paddlers had gotten together six months ago to plan the event.

Philp said they had hoped to get 50 paddlers to make the event happen but said they were inundated with entries from people wanting to be part of a first of its kind marine conservation sporting event.

"We are basically promoting healthy living through non-motorised water sports, and raise awareness for the need to care for our oceans," Philp told Fiji Times Online.

"Every day we are out in the ocean and we have become passionate about the water. The nature of our sport is such that we see the changes every day and can see what is happening to the ocean more than other people do."

And the non-motorised water sporting community have seen pollution of unprecedented proportions.

The paddle marathon starts at 11.30am with village wide workshops at Draubuta Village and the Nailili Parish Community and heads down river to the mouth of the Rewa because the ocean portion across Laucala Bay ending at the National Sailing Centre at Suva Point by 4pm.

With the support of businesses working closely with water sports, the organiser came together to plan initiatives which combines passion for the sports and concern for the environment.

During the marathon, each water craft will be picking up rubbish they find on the paddle, in the hope of encouraging Rewa River communities to take the lead in water way cleanliness.

"Thankfully, we have been able to get support from some businesses who realise the value of protecting our oceans and more importantly see the value of investing in marine conservation initiatives," Philp said.

"The organisations that came forward to sponsor the three marathons are the Yacht Shop, Bank of South Pacific, Hot Bread Kitchen and the South Pacific Regional Environment Programme."

The paddlers will be followed by three escort boats which will provide safety services and be on standby for possible mishaps.