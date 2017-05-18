Fiji Time: 5:25 PM on Thursday 18 May

Dog unit intercepting hard drugs at Nadi airport

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Update: 5:19PM THIRTEEN cases of hard drugs have been intercepted in the past six months at the Nadi International Airport.

This is a result of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority's Detector Dog Unit based at the airport.

In a joint statement, FRCA chief executive Visvanath Das said the interception of those contraband ran into thousands of dollars.

And the K9 unit also has the capacity to detect currencies that are smuggled at our borders. 

"The K9 unit compliments the non-intrusive inspection (scanning) and physical checks carried out by customs officers," Mr Das said.

However, Fiji's Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the return on investment in the training and upskilling of personnel was now being felt.

"As stakeholders in the protection of our borders, we are frequently exploring ways of improving our screening processes and the dividends are paying off," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.








