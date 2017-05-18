Fiji Time: 5:25 PM on Thursday 18 May

Contract to broadcast Skipper Cup matches

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Update: 5:10PM THE Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has taken another step in professionalising local rugby and promoting their Skipper Cup brand by signing a one year contract with Fiji Broadcasting Cooperation (FBC).

FRU chief executive officer John O?Connor said this was one of their many steps in professionalising local rugby.

"FBC will have rights to broadcast Skipper Cup matches both on radio and television. And hopefully this sets the platform for FRU to promote the brand of the Skipper Cup tournament and also to make it more attractive," O'Connor said.

He said they would begin their broadcast in this week's Skipper Cup matches.








