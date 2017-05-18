Dokidoki releases new Gospel volume

Update: 5:07PM GOSPEL music lovers in the country will now have a greater opportunity to purchase the newly-released volume from the Dokidoki Gospel group titled Yaloqu E Tagica Tu.
This after the group signed a deal with Exotic Music Fiji to be the sole distributor of their new volume.
Group manager Kelera Lota said it was a big achievement for the group to get this deal through because now their listeners would be able to purchase the CD at any Exotic Music shops around the country.
A total of 500 CDs will be distributed and made available for sale.