PAC questions Board of Survey policies

+ Enlarge this image The Ministry of Agriculture team led by deputy secretary for Agriculture Uraia Waibuta (middle) with principal accountant Sikeli Baleisuva (to his left) during their Public Accounts Committee presentation today. Picture: MANASA KALOUNIVITI

Update: 4:27PM FIJI'S Ministry of Agriculture today made submissions to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the audit issues raised by the Office of Auditor-General on its accounts for the 2015 financial year.

The PAC members had noticed that the OAG had issued a qualified audit report for 2015.

And and one of the five major audit issues that contributed to the qualification was that the ministry did not conduct a Board of Survey (BoS) during the year.

Accordingly, the OAG said it could not substantiate if any losses of fixed assets had occurred during the year.

The ministry's principal accountant, Sikeli Baleisuva, said: "We do agree that we did not conduct a Board of Survey in 2015, however, this was done in 2016 at the beginning of the year; the reason was that it is very difficult to get an independent person from outside the ministry to be present at the BoS as was the requirement. This one of the main reasons it wasn't done in 2015."

Opposition PAC member Ratu Sela Nanovo said: "No Board of Survey in 2015 but it was done in 2016; can the Ministry of Economy tell this committee if this practice is acceptable?"

A representative of the Ministry of Economy said while the issue here was that a BoS must be conducted once a year, the committee should note that section 49 of the Finance Instructions stated that bigger ministries could have a cyclical one and that was every three years.

Ratu Sela said in his understanding, any losses relating to assets after a BOS was carried out should be taken up in that year's financials so that all losses related to that year was taken into account in that year's accounts.

A senior officer from the OAG told the committee the point was noted and taken for future audits on BoS but said it needed to be a policy decision between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Economy.