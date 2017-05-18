Fiji Time: 5:25 PM on Thursday 18 May

Opposition wants more robust debates in Parliament

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Update: 4:22PM THE Opposition wants robust debates on critical issues from Monday to Thursday in next week's Parliament sitting and Government will have to expect very broad questions from them.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa said she hoped the next sitting would not be dominated by ministerial statements.

"They are monologues, most times repeating tired old lines and serve no useful purpose," Ro Teimumu said.

"The four days belong to the Fiji First Government and it is up to them to include what they want in the Order Paper, but we hope they don't throw out our motions and fill up those days with inconsequential items.

"Our people deserve the best from their Parliament and the Opposition is geared up to delivering on what they expect."








