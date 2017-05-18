Fiji Time: 5:26 PM on Thursday 18 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Visiting golfers make top contenders

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Update: 4:08PM OVERSEAS golfers are the top contenders for the BSP-sponsored 2017 Ladies Open Golf tournament that started yesterday.

Tournament controller Vijay Madhavan said they fielded in 38 players, which consisted of 12 overseas players from New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea and Canada.

The rest he said were local players from clubs around Fiji.

"Leading contenders for the trophy is Sai Lenz and Chris Frederiks from Australia, and Harieta Singh and Sereana Philips from New Zealand and Roz Taufa from PNG," Madhavan said.

"For our local golfers, we have Dawi Jee, Merelita McCarthy, Ufemia Naisara and Lyndall Fisher from Fiji Golf Cub. Marica Margetts from Pacific Harbour and Emi Subam from Denarau Golf Club."

The prize will be given on Saturday night following a dinner function.

"Final day draw will be seeded according to gross scores for the previous two days and tee off will begin at 8am and it continues on Friday with the final round on Saturday."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65760.6386
JPY 54.226251.2262
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.65340.6284
USD 0.48540.4684

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream
  2. 200 illegally in Fiji
  3. Matawalu back
  4. PM seeks China's help
  5. High demand for ice
  6. Wait in vain at park
  7. More than half unused sugarcane land 'worrying'
  8. Elections office raises alarm on impersonators
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Conference to discuss climate adaptation issues

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  5. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  6. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  7. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  8. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  9. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)