Visiting golfers make top contenders

Update: 4:08PM OVERSEAS golfers are the top contenders for the BSP-sponsored 2017 Ladies Open Golf tournament that started yesterday.

Tournament controller Vijay Madhavan said they fielded in 38 players, which consisted of 12 overseas players from New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea and Canada.

The rest he said were local players from clubs around Fiji.

"Leading contenders for the trophy is Sai Lenz and Chris Frederiks from Australia, and Harieta Singh and Sereana Philips from New Zealand and Roz Taufa from PNG," Madhavan said.

"For our local golfers, we have Dawi Jee, Merelita McCarthy, Ufemia Naisara and Lyndall Fisher from Fiji Golf Cub. Marica Margetts from Pacific Harbour and Emi Subam from Denarau Golf Club."

The prize will be given on Saturday night following a dinner function.

"Final day draw will be seeded according to gross scores for the previous two days and tee off will begin at 8am and it continues on Friday with the final round on Saturday."