Valelawa Primary celebrate new classroom blocks

+ Enlarge this image Students of Valelawa Primary School perform a dance during the opening of their two new classrooms this morning. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 3:49PM TWO new classroom blocks were opened today for students of Valelawa Primary School in Dreketi, Macuata.

The project was officially launched by Fiji's Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy.

In his address at the event, Mr Reddy said the education sector had always been forgotten by previous governments.

And he told parents and students at the school that the ruling Government intended to change that trend.

He said they would work with school managements to improve facilities.

School head teacher Rameshwar Prasad said they had asked the minister during his visit to the school last year for two new school blocks.

"The former classrooms are not safe for students anymore and we had requested the minister for his assistance," Mr Prasad said.