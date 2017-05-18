Do not discriminate on warranty covers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Premila Kumar. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 3:44PM LOCAL department stores who sell white goods manufactured overseas should discourage after sales benefits which discriminated against Fijian consumers.

The Consumer Council of Fiji says companies that operate hire purchase sales services here should get better warranty for local consumers.

A statement from council CEO Premila Kumar claimed standard two-year warranty covers offered on electrical appliances were not applicable to local consumers.

Ms Kumar said the Council was inundated with complaints from consumers who bought items with two-year warranty terms printed on the packaging of their purchases only to find out later that the term was actually as little as six months.

"The Consumer Council is calling on the Hire Purchase (HP) companies in Fiji to clarify their stance on why they do not provide manufacturer's warranty to consumers upon their purchase," Ms Kumar said.

"While the Council has been inundated with complaints regarding warranty coverage on items in the past, it has recently received a complaint where the overseas manufacturer of the product clearly marked two-year warranty period on the boxed item. However, the local trader only provided six months warranty to the consumer."

The Council stated it had taken action in the past to urge big white goods manufacturers to provide two-year warranty for fridges bought in Fiji.

Ms Kumar said it would contact the manufacturers of items related to new complaints but it has urged local companies to "not be party to a discriminatory practices being used by the multinational companies in the Pacific region".