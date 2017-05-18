LTA encourages car pooling

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:40PM FIJI'S Land Transport Authority is encouraging members of the public owning motor vehicles to practice carpooling at least once a week.

This it says can reduce traffic congestion.

In a flyer distributed by the authority, it stated a survey conducted in 2016 along the Suva-Nausori corridor that showed that more than 75 per cent of private vehicles traveling on roads during peak periods only carried the driver or the driver and just one passenger.

The survey showed that 37 per cent of cars traveled with only the driver, 41 per cent travel with only the driver and just one passenger, 20 per cent of cars travel with two to three passengers and 2 per cent of cars travel with cars fully loaded with passengers.

The authority stated that carpooling reduced traffic congestion because more and more people shared rides and parked their cars at home.

Less cars on the roads mean less emissions and pollution, saves money which is usually spent on fuel, generally a greener and healthier environment with less vehicles on the road, it said.