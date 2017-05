/ Front page / News

Update: 3:37PM VILLAGERS of Nakama and Nasarava outside Labasa Town have been advised to store water for their temporary use.

This is a result of works being carried out at Nasarava.

The Water Authority of Fiji has stated that disruptions would end at 6pm today.

Customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel and Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj for any queries.