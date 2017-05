/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji FACT action between Suva and Rakiraki at Ratu Cakobau Park. Suva defeated Rakirai 2-0. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:32PM SUVA defeated Rakiraki 2-0 in the first match of the Vodafone Fiji FACT tournament moments ago.

Shahil Dave scored the first goal through penalty goal before Ravnesh Karan Singh in the second half.

The two teams were locked at nil-all at half time.