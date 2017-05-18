Trust official sources only

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:19PM ONLY trust official document and advertisements when it comes to announcement of government events.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation issued that advice yesterday after more than 500 people showed up at Shirley Park in Lautoka on rumours the Government was conducting a Help for Homes distribution there.

A Government statement issued yesterday said that information from unofficial sources should be disregarded unless confirmed by the ministry.

"The ministry is currently investigating the recent case in Lautoka where unofficial sources sought to mislead the public with false information on a Help for Homes distribution event," it stated.