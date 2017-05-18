Rakiraki marks World Meteorological Day

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:17PM MINISTER for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar officiated at the 2017 World Meteorological Day celebrations in Rakiraki this morning.

He acknowledged the crowd that turned up to participate in the event and the resilience they displayed after undergoing a series of natural disasters over the past year and a half.

"You faced a dry spell, then you very bravely faced Tropical Cyclone Winston which was followed by numerous flooding events," he said.

"This shows us that our communities in Rakiraki are able to adapt quickly and are becoming more resilient to weather, climate and hydrological changing patterns."