Water disruption for parts of Ba

Update: 3:15PM PEOPLE living in parts of Ba are being urged to store water and to use it wisely due to disruptions from 6.30pm today to 11pm tonight.

WAF says the areas affected include parts of Yalalveu, Nailaga, Varoko, Sarava, Navau and Koroqaqa.

The interruption in supply is a result of installation works at Nailaga.

The authority is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 12am (19/05).

WAF apologises for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj