Update: 3:07PM SUPREME Fuel Auto Care Rakiraki and Premier Distributors Suva are locked at nil-all at the half time of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT.

The match is being held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Suva got a golden chance when Setareki Hughes shot from the free kick connected to Epeli Leiroti but his header was stopped by Rakiraki goalkeeper Saimoni Nabogi.