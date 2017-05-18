Fiji Time: 5:25 PM on Thursday 18 May

North to host third agriculture show

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Update: 3:03PM FOR the third time, farmers and those interested in agriculture in Labasa will gather and get the opportunity to see on display the latest information and technology available when the 2017 Northern Agriculture Show takes place.

The show, to be held from May 24-26 at Subrail Park, aims to promote agriculture and displays are centred on the theme "Climate Smart Agriculture for Fiji".

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture quotes permanent secretary Jitendra Singh saying the show would promote the pillars of climate smart agriculture; sustainability, mitigation, resilience and adaptation.

"It also gives us an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with our stakeholders, civil society organisations and regional and international organisations that work with the Government to promote agriculture in the country and most importantly it gives us the opportunity to recognise the contribution of farmers to the agriculture sector through the farmer awards," Mr Sing said.

Activities and displays include live animals, milking of cows, live bee on man and tree propagating.

"To showcase new products and technologies, booths will be set up with a farmer's village to allow farmers to display and sell their products."








